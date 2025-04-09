Hartenstein closed Tuesday's 136-120 victory over the Lakers with eight points (4-7 FG), 15 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 29 minutes.

Hartenstein dominated the glass, grabbing 15 rebounds, the most he has recorded since March 5. All in all, it's been a successful season for Hartenstein, despite playing alongside Chet Holmgren. While he doesn't play typical starters' minutes, Hartenstein does more than enough when he is on the floor. In 27.9 minutes per game, he is averaging 11.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.9 combined steals and blocks.