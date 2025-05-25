Hartenstein contributed six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and one block over 19 minutes during Saturday's 143-101 loss to Minnesota in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Hartenstein received limited playing time as the Thunder fell into an early deficit, though he did record a team-high mark in rebounds. Through three Western Conference Finals appearances, the 27-year-old center has averaged 8.0 points and 6.3 rebounds across 22.0 minutes per game.