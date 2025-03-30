Hartenstein (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Hartenstein is in jeopardy of missing Monday's contest after exiting Saturday's win over Indiana due to left hip soreness. With Chet Holmgren (hip) and Jaylin Williams (hip) also being listed as questionable for Monday's matchup, Kenrich Williams, Branden Carlson and Dillon Jones could receive a bump in minutes in the frontcourt.