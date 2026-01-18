Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Listed out for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hartenstein (calf) won't play in Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
Hartenstein continues to miss time while dealing with a right soleus strain. His next chance to take the court will arrive Wednesday in Milwaukee, though he doesn't appear close to a return at this point.
