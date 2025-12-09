default-cbs-image
Hartenstein (calf) is out for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

The Thunder are expected to re-evaluate Hartenstein in the near future, but the 27-year-old center isn't ready for game action. For the moment, Oklahoma City doesn't have another contest on tap until Dec. 17 against the Clippers. Jaylin Williams should hang onto meaningful minutes for the time being.

