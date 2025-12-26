Hartenstein recorded 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Thursday's 117-102 loss to San Antonio.

The double-double was his eighth of the season and first since Nov. 15, and Hartenstein has recorded either double-digit points or boards, but not both at the same time, in eight straight games since then while dealing with a calf issue. The 27-year-old center also played two straight games for the first time since late November, suggesting he might be close to getting back in form.