Hartenstein racked up 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and three steals in 22 minutes during Monday's 119-110 win over the Lakers.

Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren did an excellent job propping up the frontcourt against the Lakers. The veteran's numbers have been pedestrian since his return to action, averaging only 8.2 points and 7.4 rebounds over five games. Interestingly, the big man saw a sharp increase in assists after the return. His five-game average of 6.0 assists is well above his usual results in the category.