Hartenstein (calf) is not being listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game in Minnesota.

It appears Hartenstein will be returning from a month-long absence Thursday, and he'll likely have some strict minutes restrictions in his first game back. With Hartenstein back in the mix, Chet Holmgren will likely shift back over to the four-spot, which would likely send Jaylin Williams back to the bench. Branden Carlson could drop from the rotation entirely with Hartenstein active.