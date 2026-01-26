Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Not yet ready for return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hartenstein (calf) won't play Tuesday against the Pelicans.
Hartenstein hasn't seen the court since Dec. 28 while on the mend from a right calf strain. The team has provided zero indication that he's closing in on a return, but his next chance to take the court will arrive Thursday in Minnesota.
