Hartenstein (soleus) will remain on the sidelines for Friday's game in Memphis, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

The Thunder rarely offer timetables on injured players, but Friday will mark Hartenstein's seventh straight game on the inactive list, and it's not a great sign that he continues to get ruled out 24 hours in advance of tipoff. With Chet Holmgren (shin) also set to skip Friday's game, Jalen Williams could be asked to spend more time at center, which could open up some more minutes for Aaron Wiggins and Kenrich Williams.