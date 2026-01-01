Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Out again Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hartenstein (calf) will not play Friday against the Warriors.
Hartenstein will be sidelined for a third straight game Friday, and he continues to be ruled out a day in advance of games. His next chance to play comes Sunday against the Suns.
