Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Out again Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hartenstein (calf) will miss Monday's game against Charlotte.
Hartenstein will be sidelined for a fifth straight game and there's been no word on a potential timetable. Jaylin Williams (heel) also remains out for the Thunder. Hartenstein's next chance to play comes Wednesday against the Jazz.
More News
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Another absence coming•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Out again Friday•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Won't play Monday•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Doesn't return Sunday•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Heads to locker room Sunday•