Hartenstein accumulated 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block over 25 minutes during Friday's 141-106 win over the Hornets.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stole the show for the Thunder on Friday, but there's no question Hartenstein posted an impressive stat line -- even if his shot wasn't really falling -- en route to racking up his third straight double-double. The big man has achieved that feat in six of his nine appearances this month, averaging 13.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 0.8 steals per game over that stretch.
More News
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Off injury report for Friday•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Posts massive double-double•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Fills stat sheet in road win•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Back in starting five•