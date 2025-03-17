Hartenstein closed with 24 points (11-15 FG, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists over 32 minutes during Sunday's 121-105 win over the Bucks.

Hartenstein notched a season-high 24 points as the Thunder picked up their third straight win. He's been excellent over his last five games, posting averages of 15.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.6 blocks and 0.6 steals on 62.3 percent shooting from the field. For the season, Hartenstein is on pace to return seventh-round value in nine-category formats.