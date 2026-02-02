Hartenstein (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic.

Hartenstein is on the injury report for right soleus management after missing 16 games with a strain before returning for the Thunder's past two contests. Since returning to action, the big man is averaging 7.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20.0 minutes per game, coming off the bench Thursday before joining the starting lineup Sunday. If Hartenstein is ruled out Tuesday, Jaylin Williams (shoulder) could see an expanded role if available, with Kenrich Williams and Branden Carlson also candidates for additional usage.