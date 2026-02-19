Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Removed from injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hartenstein (calf) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Nets.
Hartenstein is good to go after missing Oklahoma City's final outing prior to the All-Star break due to load management. Across his last six appearances, Hartenstein has averaged 8.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 21.2 minutes per game while shooting 58.1 percent from the field.
More News
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Nears double-double in win•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Not listed on injury report•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Posts triple-double in blowout•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Will play Tuesday•