Hartenstein will start in Friday's game against the Rockets, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

The big man will return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench during Wednesday's win over Detroit, pushing Cason Wallace to the second unit against Houston. Over his last five outings (four starts), Hartenstein has averaged 9.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals across 23.6 minutes per contest.