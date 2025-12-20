Hartenstein finished Friday's 112-107 loss to the Timberwolves with one point (0-2 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one block in 28 minutes.

Although Hartenstein's work off the glass was sufficient, he was limited to just one point in the defeat. Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle were very effective under the basket, denying Hartenstein putback opportunities from offensive boards. The Thunder's inability to dominate inside was their undoing. The team will hope for a better result from Hartenstein on Monday against the Grizzlies.