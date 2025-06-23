Hartenstein chipped in seven points (3-4 FG, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal across 18 minutes during Sunday's 103-91 win over the Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Although Isaiah Hartenstein's role declined in the NBA Finals due to matchups, he was instrumental in Oklahoma City's run to the championship. Playing in his first season with the Thunder, Hartenstein showed good chemistry alongside Chet Holmgren and excelled on both sides of the court. He appeared in 57 regular-season contests, posting sixth-round value in nine-category fantasy formats on a per-game basis with averages of 11.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.8 steals in 27.9 minutes per contest.