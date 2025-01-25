Hartenstein (calf) isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game versus the Trail Blazers.
Hartenstein will return to action Sunday after missing the Thunder's previous five contests due to a strained left calf. The 26-year-old big man should reclaim his starting spot from Jaylin Williams against Portland.
