Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Sitting out Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hartenstein (rest) is out for Thursday's game against the Bucks.
Hartenstein has been battling a right heel issue, so the Thunder are giving him the second leg of this back-to-back set off. With Hartenstein on the shelf, the Thunder will likely lean more on Jaylin Williams.
