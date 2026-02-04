Hartenstein (eye) will not play Wednesday against the Spurs.

Hartenstein is dealing with a corneal abrasion and will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set. He's coming off a triple-double against the Magic on Tuesday with 12 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 23 minutes. With Chet Holmgren (back) also out, the Thunder could rely heavily on Jaylin Williams and Branden Carlson.