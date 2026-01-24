Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Still out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hartenstein (calf) won't play in Sunday's game against Toronto.
Hartenstein will miss a 15th consecutive game due to a strained right calf, and a timeline for his return has yet to be established. His absence has allowed Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams to see a bump in playing time.
