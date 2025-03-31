Hartenstein (hip) is available for Monday's game against Chicago.

After leaving Saturday's game against the Pacers with hip soreness, Hartenstein will shake off a questionable tag Monday. The veteran big man shouldn't face any restrictions against the Bulls. Over his last nine contests, Hartenstein has averaged 13.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals in 27.0 minutes.