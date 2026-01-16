Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Won't go Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hartenstein (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Heat.
Hartenstein will miss his 11th straight game due to a right soleus strain and is without a clear timetable for a return to action. The big man should be considered doubtful ahead of Monday's matchup against the Cavaliers until the Thunder offer an update on his status.
