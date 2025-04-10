Hartenstein (Achilles) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz.
Hartenstein will miss a second straight game Friday due to an Achilles issue. The Thunder will likely turn to Jaylin Williams to shoulder the bulk of the load in the frontcourt along with Kenrich Williams.
