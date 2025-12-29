Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hartenstein won't play Monday against the Hawks due to a left soleus strain.
Hartenstein left Sunday's game early and was unable to return, and the Thunder are expectedly going to sit the center Monday. For now, he can be considered questionable for Wednesday against the Trail Blazers while more clarity is gathered on the severity of this issue. The Thunder could utilize some smaller lineups Monday with Jaylin Williams (heel) still out.
