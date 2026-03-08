default-cbs-image
Hartenstein (calf) is out for Monday's game versus the Nuggets.

This will be Hartenstein's second straight game on the sidelines, and it's not encouraging that he continues to get ruled out a full day in advance of tipoff. For now, he can be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Celtics. Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams will likely help pick up the slack in Hartenstein's absence.

