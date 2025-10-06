Hartenstein (rest) will not be available for Monday's preseason game against the Mavericks, Nick Gallo of the Thunder's official site reports.

Hartenstein will miss the first two preseason games for rest purposes, but it would be surprising if he skipped Thursday's preseason home opener against the Hornets. Jaylin Williams and Ousmane Dieng figure to pick up the slack at the five-spot with Hartenstein unavailable Monday evening.