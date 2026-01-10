Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hartenstein (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Heat.
Hartenstein will miss his eighth straight game due to a right soleus strain, and it's not a positive sign that he continues to be ruled out a day in advance of tipoff. The big man's next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday against the Spurs.
More News
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Out again Friday•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Another absence coming•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Out again Monday•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Another absence coming•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Out again Friday•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Won't play Wednesday•