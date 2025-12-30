Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hartenstein is out for Wednesday's game against Portland due to a left soleus strain.
The big man's next chance to play is Friday against the Warriors. The Thunder are likely to shift Chet Holmgren over to the five for the bulk of the center minutes, which should open up more frontcourt playing time for Alex Caruso and Luguentz Dort.
More News
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Won't play Monday•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Doesn't return Sunday•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Heads to locker room Sunday•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Nabs double-double in loss•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Absent from injury report•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Ruled out for Monday•