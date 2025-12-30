default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hartenstein is out for Wednesday's game against Portland due to a left soleus strain.

The big man's next chance to play is Friday against the Warriors. The Thunder are likely to shift Chet Holmgren over to the five for the bulk of the center minutes, which should open up more frontcourt playing time for Alex Caruso and Luguentz Dort.

More News