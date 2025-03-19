Hartenstein (back) won't play in Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Hartenstein is out with a back injury, and his next chance to return comes Friday against the Hornets. The Thunder should rely on Chet Holmgren on Wednesday, with Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams likely handling expanded roles.
More News
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Posts massive double-double•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Fills stat sheet in road win•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Back in starting five•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Bench role against Boston•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Strikes for 20 points Monday•