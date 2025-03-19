Now Playing

Hartenstein (back) won't play in Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Hartenstein is out with a back injury, and his next chance to return comes Friday against the Hornets. The Thunder should rely on Chet Holmgren on Wednesday, with Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams likely handling expanded roles.

