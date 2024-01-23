Sarr has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers with a right hip flexor strain.

Sarr hasn't seen any game action over the Thunder's last two contests, but he may have sustained the injury while suiting up for the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Sunday. Despite starting for the Blue, Sarr was lifted after playing just eight minutes in the team's 128-105 win over the Mexico City Capitanes. Sarr is now back with the NBA club and looks set to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis until the Thunder provide further updates on his condition.