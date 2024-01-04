Sarr logged 13 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds and three blocks in 30 minutes during Oklahoma City's 113-114 loss to the South Bay Lakers on Tuesday.

