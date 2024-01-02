Sarr logged 12 points (4-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 32 minutes during Oklahoma City Blue's 111-117 loss to Maine on Wednesday.

Sarr had a productive game on the boards, leading the team with 11 rebounds; however, he struggled offensively, scoring 12 points. He was inefficient with his field goal attempts, connecting on only 4 of 14, and he also turned the ball over five times.