Thunder's Paul George: Sits out Monday's practice with illness
George was held out of Monday's practice with an illness, Royce Young of ESPN reports.
Considering it's just an illness, George likely won't be in line for an extended absence, though it certainly brings his availability into question for Wednesday's game against the Magic. That said, George still has two days off for additional rest and recovery, so there's a decent chance he's able to make substantial progress over that time. Tentatively consider George questionable for Wednesday's contest.
