Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 51 points (18-30 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 10-10 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in Monday's 137-128 victory over the Rockets.

Gilgeous-Alexander did a bit of everything in the win but most notably carved up the opposing defense for his fourth 50-point performance of the 2024-25 campaign. The Kentucky product was locked in from beyond the arc, as he was able to tie his season high of five made treys, a mark he most recently hit Dec. 10 against Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander is only the 12th player in league history to post four or more 50-point games in a season, per Daniel Bell of 107.7 The Franchise.