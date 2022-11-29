Gilgeous-Alexander is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a left hip contusion.
Gilgeous-Alexander is on a scoring tear, posting at least 30 points in each of his last five games. However, if he's not able to play Wednesday, Tre Mann will likely see extended minutes at point guard. Gilgeous-Alexander would have plenty of time to recover for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves if he's unavailable against the Spurs.
