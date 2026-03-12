Hyland notched 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four assists and one steal over 16 minutes during Wednesday's 153-128 loss to the Clippers.

With the Timberwolves fully healthy, there isn't a clear path to fantasy relevance for Hyland. The combo guard has averaged 9.5 points, 2.2 assists, 0.8 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers in 15.9 minutes per contest in his last six games, shooting 42.3 percent from beyond the arc.