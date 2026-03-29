Hyland closed Saturday's 109-87 loss to the Pistons with six points (2-10 FG, 2-9 3Pt), one rebound and two steals in 26 minutes.

Hyland struggled from the field for the second straight game, unable to maintain his hot shooting from the four previous outings. Despite stepping into a larger role following the knee injury to Anthony Edwards, Hyland has been a fringe fantasy asset at best, averaging 13.9 points and 2.6 three-pointers in 24.9 minutes per game in seven appearances over the past two weeks.