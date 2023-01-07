Forbes is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Rockets due to right shoulder soreness.
Even if Forbes can suit up Sunday, he is unlikely to receive any playing time. The veteran guard hasn't played since Dec. 28 despite being available for all but one of the Timberwolves' contests.
