Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Cleared to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Randle (thumb) is available for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.
Randle has yet to miss a regular-season game during the 2025-26 campaign. That trend will continue Saturday, with the veteran forward being cleared to play against Cleveland after popping up on Friday's injury report due to left thumb soreness. In 18 games since Dec. 2, Randle has averaged 21.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.3 threes and 0.9 steals over 33.3 minutes per game.
