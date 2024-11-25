Randle registered 23 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-13 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes during Sunday's 107-105 loss to the Celtics.

The 29-year-old finished as the Timberwolves' second-leading scorer behind Anthony Edwards (28), though Randle did struggle from beyond the arc. The forward also secured his 12th game with 20-plus points across 16 regular-season outings. Over his last five games, Randle has averaged 25.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists across 37.2 minutes per game.