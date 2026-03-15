Randle chipped in 32 points (11-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one block across 35 minutes during Sunday's 116-103 loss to the Thunder.

Randle finally had a good game against the Thunder, but with the rest of his teammates struggling, the Timberwolves weren't able to get the win. Minnesota has really struggled with early games this season, and they've now dropped four of their past five contests.