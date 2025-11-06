Randle popped off for 32 points (12-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and three turnovers in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 137-114 loss to the Knicks.

As good as Randle was on the offensive end in this one, he could have done a better job on the glass, and the turnovers were an issue. The Wolves turned the ball over 17 times in this one, which resulted in 21 points for the Knicks, and they were outrebounded 50-31 in the losing effort. Rudy Gobert finished with seven points (3-3 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two turnovers and zero defensive stats in the 23-point defeat.