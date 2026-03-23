Randle amassed nine points (3-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 102-92 victory over Boston.

Randle had one of his worst shooting performances of the season Sunday, and that resulted in his first single-digit scoring performance since a four-point performance (1-10 FG) in a win over the Clippers on Feb. 26. One bad game won't define Randle, and it shouldn't remove him from his role of being the team's go-to scoring weapon as long as Anthony Edwards (knee) remains out. Randle is still averaging 18.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in 12 outings since the beginning of March.