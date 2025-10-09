Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Bench role Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reid will come off the bench during Thursday's preseason game against the Knicks.
After starting the last two preseason games, Reid will retreat to the bench with Jaden McDaniels in the first unit. Reid finished with 10 points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 16 minutes as a starter during the team's 135-134 loss to the Pacers.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Starting again Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Getting starting nod Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: To sign five-year deal with Minny•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Solid outing in season-ending loss•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Efficient in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Quiet in series-clinching victory•