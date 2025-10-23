Reid totaled six points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 victory over Portland.

Reid is coming off a career-high season, but he dropped a dud during Opening Night of 2025-26. As long as Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle are healthy, there's not a ton of frontcourt usage to go around. However, Reid has always found a way to be productive, averaging at least 10 points, four rebounds and 1.4 stocks per game in five straight campaigns.