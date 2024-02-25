Reid returned to Saturday's game against the Nets with 6:18 to play in the third quarter.
Reid left the game in the second quarter and walked to the locker room under his own power after appearing to tweak his ankle on an awkward fall. Minnesota never issued an update, so that's a good sign that the issue is not serious.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Goes to locker room•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Provides spark off bench in win•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Notches 10 points•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Contributes to balanced attack•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Reaches 20 points off bench in win•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Lifts bench with double-double•