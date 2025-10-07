Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Starting again Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reid will start Tuesday's preseason game against the Pacers.
With Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards resting, Reid started the Timberwolves' preseason opener against the Nuggets on Saturday and scored 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt) in 12 minutes. Edwards and Randle will be back in action Tuesday, but Jaden McDaniels (rest) is out, allowing Reid to draw another start.
